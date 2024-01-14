NEWS YOU CAN USE: Tired Of Comparing Your Political Enemies To Hitler? Here Are Some Other Evil Despots Worth Mentioning – Part I.

Ian Kershaw, a distinguished historian widely regarded as one of the foremost experts on Hitler and the Nazi regime, has referred to him as “the embodiment of modern political evil.” The accuracy of that assessment is showcased by the fact that partisans of all political stripes (though it is especially favored by the Left to refer to anything even remotely Right-of-center) use comparisons to Hitler and his ideology as the ultimate slander against their opponents. In fact, as many have pointed out, the comparison has become so ubiquitous that in many ways it has lost its effectiveness as a political epithet. Additionally, to rely on a single historical reference to embody evil diminishes public awareness of other psychopathic despots (especially Left-wing ones) who have rampaged through history, even in the last century. So, here is a non-exhaustive list of tyrants of the 20th Century who we can reference besides Hitler.

But as America’s Newspaper of Record notes, in 2024, is comparing a presidential candidate to a monstrous socialist (national or international) really the insult it was once meant to be? New Film Adaptation Of 1984 To Feature Big Brother As The Good Guy.

HOLLYWOOD, CA — At a press conference this week, Sony producers announced the production of a new modern adaptation of George Orwell’s dystopic novel 1984 that will feature the character of Big Brother as the good guy. “We felt like it was time to update the story to fit a modern audience,” Sony producer Glen Maxwell told reporters. “After seeing how censorship and totalitarianism have grown in popularity over the past few years, we think Big Brother is probably a better protagonist than Winston Smith. Big Brother’s insistence on absolute compliance fits better with current progressive ideals.” The film will feature a sympathetic Big Brother working with the state to better the lives of millions by implementing strict adherence to DEI policies, CRT teachings in schools, and CDC guidelines throughout society.

That last sentence, in a post that went up on Friday, is a reminder that the gap between the Babylon Bee’s satire and the news cycle is accelerating exponentially in 2024: