JOE BIDEN: A UNITER, NOT A DIVIDER! Now Democrats Are Accusing Joe Biden of Impeachable Offenses.

On Thursday, the United States joined with the United Kingdom in launching airstrikes in Yemen.

“Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” Biden said in a statement. “These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history. These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation.”

There’s just one huge problem: Joe Biden never sought authorization from Congress. And now, lawmakers are blasting Biden for waging an unconstitutional act of war — including Democrats.

“[Joe Biden] is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said in a post on X/Twitter. “The American people are tired of endless war.”

“The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east conflict,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) agreed. “That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House.”