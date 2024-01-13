HOW IT STARTED: Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Further Establishing Illinois as the Most Welcoming State in the Nation.

—Illinois.gov, Monday, August 02, 2021.

How it’s going:

JUST IN: Democrat Governor JB Pritzker is literally now begging "for mercy" to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to stop bussing migrants to his state.

Remarkable.

Abbott is simply giving Pritzker what he asked for considering in 2021, Pritzker signed a bill making Illinois the "most… pic.twitter.com/L7IqPayCZv

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2024