January 13, 2024

U.S. HITS 60+ TARGETS AT NUMEROUS IRANIAN-BACKED HOUTHI FACILITIES THROUGHOUT YEMEN: U.S. OFFICIALS.

Although the medical miracle behind this could be the bigger story:

And speaking of miracles, the left suddenly rediscovers the Constitution! Democrats fume after Biden orders Yemen airstrikes without congressional approval: ‘Unacceptable violation of the Constitution.’

