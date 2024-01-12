U.S. HITS 60+ TARGETS AT NUMEROUS IRANIAN-BACKED HOUTHI FACILITIES THROUGHOUT YEMEN: U.S. OFFICIALS.

Although the medical miracle behind this could be the bigger story:

Is that the same SecDef Lloyd Austin who's still in the hospital? https://t.co/zuBrwztItZ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 12, 2024

And speaking of miracles, the left suddenly rediscovers the Constitution! Democrats fume after Biden orders Yemen airstrikes without congressional approval: ‘Unacceptable violation of the Constitution.’