FAUCI ENTERS FUGUE STATE: Dr. Anthony Fauci Cannot ‘Recall’ Much About COVID Origins, Pandemic Responses. Fauci, who can’t remember the origins of the “6 feet” rule of social distancing, now says the lab leak origin is credible.

Regarding the latter: Lab Leak Is Not a Conspiracy Theory, Anthony Fauci Concedes. The doctor’s claims that he was open to either explanation is flatly contradicted by his literal words.