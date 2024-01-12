WHY IS LEFTISM SUCH A CESSPIT OF ANTISEMITISM?

● San Francisco School District Directs Teachers to Resources That Condemn ‘Israeli Terrorism’ as Worse Than Hamas.

● NYC Public School Wipes Israel from the Map.

● More ‘Anti-Zionist’ Insanity Your Kid Will Learn at NYU: Sonali Thakkar’s grotesque new book about Jewish ‘whiteness’ shows that the oldest hatred is also the most plastic. “Israel’s continued existence drives the protesters crazy. They also despise America, the second-most Jewish country on Earth. Yet they insist they don’t hate Jews, only Zionism—and they clothe their hatred from the river to the sea, in every form of gobbledygook. Which prompts a sudden thought: The oldest hatred is also the most plastic.”