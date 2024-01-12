FASTER, PLEASE: Abbott Seizes All City Property Along the Riverfront at the Border in the Eagle Pass Area.
#BREAKING The state of Texas has seized all city property along the riverfront at the border in the Eagle Pass area under governors emergency powers, including federal processing locations and equipment—This is according to multiple sources.
All access to the property is limited to state authority only. Border Patrol will be permitted to enter the property to remove their equipment and supplies—Agents will not have access to the area unless there is a medical emergency.
I am told that the state plans to start arresting all who cross for criminal trespass—This is not under the new illegal entry law #SB4– They have been arresting for criminal trespass for months.
This is Abbott’s latest attempt to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into Texas. The Texas Department of Safety (DPS) closed and took over a park in Eagle Pass that is on the banks of the Rio Grande River. This didn’t sit well with Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas, a Democrat.
What happens next? “It will be interesting to see how the Supreme Court sees this issue. But don’t overlook the possibility that a looming election year and sucking-swamp-water polling may force Biden to do something big. Like taking a page out of President Eisenhower’s Little Rock playbook and federalizing the Texas National Guard and sending them home.”