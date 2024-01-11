CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: US Supreme Court declines to review Illinois high court ruling upholding gun ban. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s denial of state Rep. Dan Caulkins’ request for review was issued without comment and comes less than a month after Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to put the law on hold ahead of a Jan. 1 deadline for gun owners to register banned weapons they owned before the law took effect on Jan. 10, 2023.”

But there is a bright spot: Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law.