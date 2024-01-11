TYLER O’NEIL: Biden Admin Approached Anti-Christian SPLC to ‘Help Shape’ Policies to Counter ‘Domestic Terrorism Threat.’

In the fall of 2021 after President Joe Biden took office, SPLC President Margaret Huang bragged in a donor meeting that many agencies in Biden’s administration had approached the center to craft a domestic terrorism strategy.

“I think there’s no question that we are unparalleled in our abilities to track and monitor the hate and extremist groups in the country, and I can tell you that we’ve had many agencies in the new Biden administration reaching out to solicit our expertise and our knowledge and information to help shape the policies that the new administration is adopting to counter the domestic terrorism threat,” Huang said in a fundraising event video exclusively provided to The Daily Signal by an attendee who wishes to remain anonymous.

This video should send shivers down Americans’ spines.

If what Huang told donors is true, it proves what so many conservatives have suspected—their own government views them as a domestic terror threat.