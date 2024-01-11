GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: Whoopi Goldberg Warns That If Elected Again Donald Trump Will ‘Disappear’ Journalists And ‘Gay Folks.’

Which seems like an odd statement, considering Trump didn’t “disappear” either group during his first term. But in any case, Joe Biden’s doing an excellent job of pairing down his operatives with bylines, and their support staff: NBC News Undergoes Layoffs Impacting “Double Digit” Number Of Employees.

A source familiar with the plans said that the number of those laid off would be in the 50 to 100 range out of several thousand employees. NBC News and MSNBC had a workforce of about 3,500 employees as of 2023. Those who are impacted will receive 60 days of notice before their employment ends, with a severance package and outplacement services. The job cutbacks are the latest to hit a media outlet, with other organizations taking more severe action to trim their staffs. CNN cut hundreds of employees in 2022, while NPR last year trimmed about 10% of its workforce. The Washington Post recently offered buyouts that saw the departure of many well known journalists as it sought to cut its staff by 240.

—Headline, NBC News “Select,” October 3rd, 2019.