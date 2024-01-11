KURT SCHLICHTER: Yeah, No – We’re Not Ready to Forgive Bud Light.

As a Los Angeles trial lawyer, I love the cynicism of literally buying off conservative influencers to end the misery. Corporations need to do what’s right for the bottom line, I guess, though I would suggest that maybe not hiring people to market your crappy product wh hate your audience might be a better option. I would be mildly insulted if I actually cared what the head of the World Federation of Sweaty Men Rolling Around With Each Other thinks, though, apparently, the Bud Light guys believe that WFSMRAWEO is super influential. If you’re influenced by its business decisions, your judgment about culture and politics is probably just as bad as your judgment about beer. But Bud Light thinks buying out of the boycott is a great investment. And so do a bunch of conservative influencers, apparently.

So pathetic. I love all the lame explanations about how Bud Light is a great company and how it’s wonderful and how “Oh, we have to help out all these working guys who are working for Bud Light, and they shouldn’t have to suffer because the corporation they are part of wants to support an agenda that leads to the mutilation of children. Why do you hate the workers? Here, everybody have some crappy beer. Excuse me, I got to make a deposit at the Bank of Savings & Loan.”

The argument that this will hurt a bunch of guys who work for the company is not a good one. This thinking ties our hands, because there are always good people who work for every crappy company that wants to turn our society into a cesspool of gurgling perversions and weirdness. I’m not going to live my life like that scene in “Blazing Saddles” where the sheriff holds a gun to his head, and the townspeople let him escape because he’s just crazy enough to do it. I don’t believe in human shields. If we’re going to fight the culture war, there’s going to be collateral damage, and if you choose to work for a company that wants to make it easier to castrate young boys, because that’s what glorifying weirdos like Dylan Mulvaney does, well, I’m not obligated to care more about your employment prospects than you are about my society.

Tucker Carlson brought up a good point. He was observing it from the outside without taking a position, but he did mention that, at some point, maybe we should forgive. Maybe in theory, but forgiveness is not an entitlement. It’s not on a clock where you look at your watch and go, “Well, it’s been a half hour of not buying this crappy beer, so I guess all’s well and I better go get a 12-pack.”

Forgiveness requires a recognition of wrongdoing, an apology, and the making of amends. One thing I haven’t seen is anybody from Bud Light saying, “You know, we suck. We shouldn’t have glorified this weirdo and his whole bizarre agenda, and we shouldn’t have insulted and disrespected our largely conservative consumers. We were wrong to do that. That was bad, and we’re never going to do it again. We reject this whole trans weirdness, and we love you, our consumers. You’re the heart and soul of America. You built our country, you feed it, you fuel it, and you fight its wars, and you are great Americans, and we love you, and we’re sorry. We’re sorry sorry sorry sorry sorry, and we will never do it again.” That would be a start.