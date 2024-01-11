HOW’S THAT UNMANNED SURFACE WARFARE VESSEL PROGRAM COMING ALONG? At-Sea Billet Gaps Rise to 22,000 for E1-E4 Sailors, CNP Says. “Overall, the Navy has 21,000 gaps in at-sea fill billets, Vice Adm. Richard Cheeseman told an audience at the Surface Navy Association Wednesday. Overall at-sea fill gaps are lower than those in apprentice manning because some at-sea billets for ranks E-5 and above are overmanned, Lt. Lewis Aldridge, a spokesman with the chief of naval personnel, clarified after the speech.”