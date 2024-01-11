VIVEK FLIPS THE SCRIPT: Watch: Vivek Puts Media on the Spot With Stunning Questions, Their Response Should Concern Us All.
You can see that they never expected to be questioned like that, how dare anyone question them? And then with just a few things the one female reporter said, you could see how ignorant she was and how that entered into her skewed thoughts. Likely their political leanings enter into why none of them will admit there are problems here.
And it’s concerning when they’re the media who have the supposed job of ferreting out the truth and presenting facts to us — when they don’t seem to know the facts or seem to be interested in the truth.
Does anybody in 2024 still believe that’s the DNC-MSM’s goal?
🚨 WOW 🚨
Vivek FLIPS script on Reporters, leaving media STUNNED by simply asking:
– 'Did you lie about Trump-Russia collusion?'
[SILENCE]
– 'Is Hunter Biden's laptop Russian disinformation?'
[SILENCE]
– 'Did COVID leak from the Wuhan lab?'
[SILENCE]
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024