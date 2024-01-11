VIVEK FLIPS THE SCRIPT: Watch: Vivek Puts Media on the Spot With Stunning Questions, Their Response Should Concern Us All.

You can see that they never expected to be questioned like that, how dare anyone question them? And then with just a few things the one female reporter said, you could see how ignorant she was and how that entered into her skewed thoughts. Likely their political leanings enter into why none of them will admit there are problems here.

And it’s concerning when they’re the media who have the supposed job of ferreting out the truth and presenting facts to us — when they don’t seem to know the facts or seem to be interested in the truth.