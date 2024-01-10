THE LIBERAL MEDIA’S PLAGIARISM ATTACK ON BILL ACKMAN’S WIFE BLEW UP IN THEIR FACES:

Claudine Gay is no longer the president of Harvard after 50 examples of plagiarism were exposed throughout her academic career. It was a charge she could not survive. However, Gay should’ve been booted for her atrocious remarks regarding calls for Jewish genocide on college campuses and whether that was an activity that, at the very least, constituted harassment. She could not. Days later, Gay’s academic record was exposed as fraudulent.

The liberal media couldn’t defend it, as professors, including Harvard, admitted that there were papers where “duplicated language” was discovered with no attribution. The Left claimed that Gay’s resignation was soaked in racism and that conservatives were weaponizing plagiarism against academia. Excuse me, it’s not like the latter is some minor infraction—it’s a career-killing move. People in this field already ‘weaponize’ it to keep scholars accountable.

This clown show set up shop at Business Insider, which opted to go after the wife of Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager who is pro-Israel. Ackman has refused to hire any pro-Hamas scum, warning that blacklists could be drawn up for recent graduates wanting a career in finance who hold pro-terrorist sympathies.

Ackman’s wife, Neri Oxman, allegedly plagiarized portions of her doctoral dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She apologized for missed citations, but these oversights aren’t like Gay’s plagiarism. The reporting is so shoddy that the publisher for Business Insider wants an internal review because he wasn’t pleased with the work (via Wall Street Journal):