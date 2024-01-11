KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Gosh, Whatever Will GOP Voters Do Without Chris Christie? “Christie’s was the worst of the Trump tantrums in this Republican field. He was the first of the failed 2016 candidates to endorse Donald Trump. Christie remained a confidante through 2020. Daddy apparently didn’t give him enough hugs, and the relationship soured.”
