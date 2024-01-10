THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX targeting February for Starship’s 3rd flight test.

SpaceX Vice President of Customer Operations and Integration Jessica Jensen said the company is already seeking approval for Starship’s third flight. “From a hardware readiness perspective, we are targeting to be ready in January. And then, from an FAA licensing perspective, we’re getting a license for flight three,” Jensen said, referring to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Jensen added that SpaceX is currently finishing up making corrective actions requested after Starship’s second flight test, but that the company expects FAA approval for the third flight test to come in February. “We’re expecting that license to come in February. So, it’s looking like like three will occur in February of this year.”