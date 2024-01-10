BIG MAN BOTTOMS OUT: Chris Christie is set to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
UPDATE: “Chris Christie Suspends Campaign To Spend More Time With Family-Sized 12-Piece Chicken Meal From KFC,” America’s Newspaper of Record reports.
