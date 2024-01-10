PEAK GRAUNIAD: The Guardian blames the Gaza war for global warming. Really! Let’s look at the numbers.

Wait, what? Half of this supposedly huge amount comes from US cargo planes flying to Israel?

If that is true, then every airplane in the skies is putting out huge amounts of CO2 – which indeed they really do. A single transatlantic flight generates hundreds of metric tons of CO2.

So a little research shows that all aviation traffic worldwide puts out over 1 billion tons of CO2 every year. That comes out to about 2.8 million tons from aviation every day. According to these calculations, Israel is directly and indirectly responsible for less than 5000 metric tons of CO2 a day – which is about 0.17% of what is used by all airplanes every day. It is the equivalent of about 25 flights from London to New York. And aviation is responsible for about 2% of CO2 emissions worldwide, meaning the war in Gaza is adding roughly an additional 0.0034% of all CO2 emissions.

Looking at it another way, the world generates about 36.8 billion tons of CO2 a year, which is 100 million tons a day. If the Gaza war generates 5000 tons a day, that increases the amount of CO2 by 1/20,000th.

Does that sound like it has an “‘immense’ effect on climate catastrophe”?

This article is just manipulating numbers to make Israel look bad. And, let’s face it, anyone who looks at a map of the world and thinks that anything happening in Gaza is having an “immense” effect on the CO2 worldwide is an idiot.