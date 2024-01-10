DAN MCLAUGHLIN: Weeks after cancer diagnosis, Pentagon Chief goes back to hospital without telling his deputy OR the White House for days… how is this any way to run the country’s defense?

It’s utterly remarkable. Is the public to accept that the Department of Defense, which has an annual budget of nearly $820 billion, can’t handle a single sick-out? This isn’t some mom-and-pop grocery store.

No, this whole fiasco is symptomatic of something else – a gerontocratic administration that has no one at the wheel.

Sources let it be known that Biden was ‘exasperated at not more quickly being informed.’ But the 81-year-old, who himself held no public events for two solid weeks over the holidays, didn’t even speak to Austin until January 6. Then Biden reportedly said he would not accept a resignation if Austin were to offer one.

This is a pattern. An administration led by a declining octogenarian, lacking in vigor, focus and mission, is incapable of demanding excellence from its staff.

In 2021, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg – then part of Biden’s ‘Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force’ – was on paternity leave for two whole months while a logistical crisis rattled the economy and stoked runaway inflation.

The public wasn’t told and Buttigieg kept his job.

