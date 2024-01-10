DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: This video isn’t a skit – it’s a real San Francisco city board meeting.

I thought it was a skit but turns out this was a real San Francisco board meeting pic.twitter.com/dOjmpAKXv3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

Ben Shapiro tweets, “Hamas would literally murder every single one of these people.” But doesn’t that add to their excitement? As Mark Steyn has written, “our tolerance of our own tolerance is making us intolerant of other people’s intolerance, which is intolerable. And, unlikely as it sounds, this has now become the highest, most rarefied form of multiculturalism. So you’re nice to gays and the Inuit? Big deal. Anyone can be tolerant of fellows like that, but tolerance of intolerance gives an even more intense frisson of pleasure to the multiculti masochists.”

And with San Francisco accelerating its descent into Detroit by the Bay, as the “Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 in favor of a resolution calling for a sustained ceasefire in Gaza,” it’s a literal example of what Victor Davis Hanson has described as “The Bloomberg Syndrome:” “Quite simply, the next time your elected local or state official holds a press conference about global warming, the Middle East, or the national political climate, expect to experience poor county law enforcement, bad municipal services, or regional insolvency.”

Or all of the above, as even the long suffering citizens of San Fran must know by now.