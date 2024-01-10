NEWS YOU CAN USE? Donald Trump’s 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster is Up for Auction:

Built to succeed the fabled Lamborghini Countach, this 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster is one of 132 produced for the U.S. market between 1997-99. The Diablo carried on Lamborghini’s tradition of naming cars for fighting bulls; it was named for a legendary bull that battled famed matador “El Chicorro” in the 19th century. What makes this Diablo stand out is the fact that it was ordered new by former President Donald J. Trump, who owned and drove it until he sold it in the summer of 2002. Trump was allowed to custom-order this Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some “loaner” Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes. Trump special-ordered this Diablo in a Blu Le Mans paint color, which was not offered in 1997, making it the only Diablo painted in this shade for 1997. The car was further personalized with a “Donald Trump 1997 Diablo” plaque installed on the door. This Diablo is powered by a mid-mounted 5.7-liter 48-valve V12 engine that channels 492hp at 7,000 rpm and 430 ft/lbs of torque through a 5-speed manual transmission and all-wheel-drive system.

The car was previously up for auction in 2016, when the starting bid was $460,000, so plan your budget accordingly.