KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Georgia Trump Haters Are Getting Their Fani Handed to Them. “The people who are most vehement about keeping Trump off the 2024 ballot because it’s the ‘right’ thing to do have long struck me as a collection of bottom-feeders who would sell their mothers for beer money. Until now, New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg has seemed like the biggest reprobate of the bunch. He may yet prove me right but, for the moment, there is a new lowlife champ in town.”