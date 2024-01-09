BIDEN CAUGHT PLAGIARIZING AGAIN:
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1744814909639032858
To answer the question posed above, Michelle Malkin from 2007, for the win:
BIDEN CAUGHT PLAGIARIZING AGAIN:
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1744814909639032858
To answer the question posed above, Michelle Malkin from 2007, for the win:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.