WATCH: Race-baiting Joe Biden claims housing prices are based on race.

Joe Biden is race-baiting again in order to try and help uplift his abysmal poll numbers. Today he claimed that housing prices are based on race, suggesting identical homes with blacks living in them are valued less than ones with whites. Seriously.

“Today, a home owned by a black family on one side of a highway, built by the same builder on the other side of the highway, and a white guy living in it, the white guy’s home is valued more than the black guy’s! …That’s how you build generational wealth!”