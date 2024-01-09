KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Threats to ‘Democracy’ Abound, but They’re Coming From the Left. “I wholeheartedly agree that the fabric of the Republic — what they call “democracy” — is under siege. Where they and the TDS squish Republicans get it all wrong is that Donald J. Trump is not the existential threat here in 2024. Let’s point a few quick fingers at the people who are actually mucking up the works, update our scorecards, then get on with Taco Tuesday.”