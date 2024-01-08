DON’T GET COCKY: Top South Carolina Democrat Jim Clyburn says he is ‘very concerned’ as Biden tanks with African-American voters and is not ‘breaking through the MAGA wall.

Rep. James Clyburn, an early Biden supporter who propelled him to victory in South Carolina, now says he is ‘very concerned’ with the president’s standing with the black community.

Clyburn was asked on CNN about President Joe Biden’s African American approval ahead of a Biden trip to Clyburn’s home state on Monday.

‘I’m not worried — I’m very concerned,’ the South Carolina Democrat said.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, the site of the 2015 shooting that left nine African Americans killed by a white supremacist.

Clyburn revealed he has sat down with the president to voice his concerns. He added that he has ‘no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done,’ but worries that the White House is not selling its successes to voters.