WHEN BLACK FRIDAY MONDAY COMES, I’LL STAND DOWN BY THE DOOR, AND CATCH THE GRAY MEN WHEN THEY DIVE FROM THE FOURTEENTH FLOOR: NFL Black Monday live updates: Ron Rivera, Arthur Smith fired; Bill Belichick next?

Related: Is the Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy also on the hotseat, despite a 12-5 record and winning the NFC East? NBC speculates, “Some believe Patriots coach Bill Belichick is on the radar screen, if the Cowboys decide to try to take a potential championship roster to the next level. It would require both Jones and Belichick to bend a little (or a lot). But it could give Belichick his best chance to chase a Super Bowl championship.”

Kremlinologists are reading much into Jerry Jones’ statement last night after the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders: “‘I just think his record speaks for itself,’ Jones said Sunday. ‘I think what he’s done, the fact that we’ve put ourselves in this position over these last three years. I think that does speak for itself. We’ve got a lot of football left, no small part thanks to Mike and thanks to his staff, and thanks to some really outstanding football players around here. We’ll see how each game goes.’”