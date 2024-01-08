KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: There’s Useless, Then There’s Lloyd Austin Useless. “There are a lot of strange things that I could have come up with in my rather fertile imagination that might set the tone for this year, but having the Secretary of Defense win a game of hide and seek with the President of the United States is out there even for me.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.