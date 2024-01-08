WEIRD HOW THE BIG HEADLINE NUMBERS GOT REVISED DOWNWARD MUCH MORE QUIETLY 11 OUT OF 12 TIMES: Initial US employment reports overstated by 439,000 jobs in 2023.

There’s something wrong with previous U.S. jobs reports.

The government quietly erased 439,000 jobs through November 2023, a closer look at the numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

That means its initial jobs results were inflated by 439,000 positions, and the job market is not as healthy as the government suggests.

Since the government wiped out 439,000 jobs after the fact, the total percentage of jobs created by the government last year is even higher.

Increased government hiring has been driving the jobs numbers higher.