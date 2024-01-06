MOVE ALONG, NOTHING TO SEE HERE, CITIZENS: Obama, worried about Trump, urges Biden circle to bolster campaign.



Former president Barack Obama has raised questions about the structure of President Biden’s reelection campaign, discussing the matter directly with Biden and telling the president’s aides and allies the campaign needs to be empowered to make decisions without clearing them with the White House, according to three people familiar with the conversations.

We know it’s not Biden, but this is yet another reminder of who is behind the scenes in the (P)resident’s administration, pulling the strings, “serving as a third-term president in all but name.”