IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPHECY, PART DEUX:
California Bill Prohibits Stores From Selling Toys That Don’t Actively Confuse Children’s Sexuality https://t.co/21sof5L7K3
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 29, 2020
Note the date above; about two weeks before everything went pear-shaped around the world.
Flash-forward to Monday:
California to fine stores that don't have a 'gender neutral' kids toy section—The new law will target retailers that sell childcare items and toys for children 12 and underhttps://t.co/uksreSohay
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 1, 2024