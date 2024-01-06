IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPHECY, PART ONE: Amazing! Biden’s J6 Speech Was ‘Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled.’
The Babylon Bee is more accurate in reporting than the “MSM”
— Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) January 6, 2024
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROPHECY, PART ONE: Amazing! Biden’s J6 Speech Was ‘Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled.’
The Babylon Bee is more accurate in reporting than the “MSM”
— Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) January 6, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.