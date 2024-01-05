VIVEK DOES IT AGAIN, FLIPS SCRIPT ON NBC REPORTER AS SHE HAS MELTDOWN ON CAMERA:
He did it earlier this week when a Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield asked if he condemned “white supremacy.” He then proceeded to decimate the media games while also speaking against all racial discrimination. But he predicted exactly what she would do, which is write up what she wanted regardless of what he said. Even though he predicted it during his conversation with her, she did it anyway.
They should just learn their lesson and stop trying to play these games, but then they wouldn’t be the liberal media if they did that, would they? They keep trying to shape reality into the narrative they want, but reality doesn’t comply.
NBC News reporter Dasha Burns tried again on the subject of white supremacy with Ramaswamy, as though anyone would believe that he is a white supremacist or in favor of white supremacy, and it’s more than a little hilarious that it’s a liberal white reporter trying this on a man of Indian descent. What they don’t like is the way he says to stop racism by not being racist, to anyone. He ripped apart how some of these definitions from people on the left of “white supremacy” include things like “punctuality,” which would itself be a racist construct.
Vivek handles Regime Media like a boss.
NBC News reporter Dasha Burns has a meltdown as Vivek shreds her scripted reality. pic.twitter.com/PUuhjZl7Dj
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 5, 2024
As Stephen Kruiser writes, “OK — I’ve Got the Perfect Gig for Vivek Ramaswamy:”
Ramaswamy has no bona fides as a conservative, or anything else, for that matter. He thought he was a libertarian for a while, then he just did a peace out on voting for a long time, and now he’s a Republican. His hot takes aren’t rooted in ideology; they tend to seem like something he cobbled together after hours of scrolling social media.
* * * * * * * * *
Republican politicians — aspiring or elected — need to learn how to say, “Wow, you’re an idiot,” to a hostile press. As most of you know, I have been writing about liberal bias in the mainstream media for over 20 years. I have seen waves of Republicans come through Washington who can’t grasp that The New York Times and WaPo will still brutalize them no matter how much you-know-what-kissing they do.
For the 14 people out there who are Ramaswamy fans: he’s not going to be president. I do see that he has a role to play in a future Republican administration, however. If a Republican does win back the White House, toss the press secretary gig to Vivek right away.
I’m already enjoying the thought of him saying, “Stupid question,” with the frequency that Biden’s former Spokesditz Jen Psaki said, “Circle back.”
Faster, please.