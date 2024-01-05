VIVEK DOES IT AGAIN, FLIPS SCRIPT ON NBC REPORTER AS SHE HAS MELTDOWN ON CAMERA:

He did it earlier this week when a Washington Post reporter Meryl Kornfield asked if he condemned “white supremacy.” He then proceeded to decimate the media games while also speaking against all racial discrimination. But he predicted exactly what she would do, which is write up what she wanted regardless of what he said. Even though he predicted it during his conversation with her, she did it anyway.

They should just learn their lesson and stop trying to play these games, but then they wouldn’t be the liberal media if they did that, would they? They keep trying to shape reality into the narrative they want, but reality doesn’t comply.

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns tried again on the subject of white supremacy with Ramaswamy, as though anyone would believe that he is a white supremacist or in favor of white supremacy, and it’s more than a little hilarious that it’s a liberal white reporter trying this on a man of Indian descent. What they don’t like is the way he says to stop racism by not being racist, to anyone. He ripped apart how some of these definitions from people on the left of “white supremacy” include things like “punctuality,” which would itself be a racist construct.