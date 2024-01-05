ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: When Will We Stop Worrying About Whether Old Entertainment Will Offend People? “Not only is the BFI warning that mid-20th-century spy thrillers might be offensive to modern snowflakes, but it’s also claiming that audiences found these movies offensive when they first hit theaters.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.