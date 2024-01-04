HEALTH: Chemicals that may cause cancer, infertility ‘widespread’ in packaged products like Cheerios. “Products that had among the highest levels of plastics were Yoplait’s Original Low Fat French Vanilla; Ben & Jerry’s vanilla ice cream; Wendy’s crispy chicken nuggets; Burger King’s Whopper; General Mills’ original Cheerios; Perdue ground chicken breast and Del Monte sliced peaches, according to the report.”