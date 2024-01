WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER! Professional Race Baiters Decry Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay.

NBC/Comcast to boot:

Al Sharpton has organized the most low-energy, low-powered protest of @BillAckman imaginable. A small crowd, median age of about 50, summoning up nostalgia for Sharpton's previous demagoguery against New York Jews. Shameful, pathetic, ineffective.pic.twitter.com/3uH4gjMCrm

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 4, 2024