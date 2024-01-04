21st CENTURY HEADLINES: Elvis Presley Concert To Debut In London Using AI Technology.

Fans can pay to see an Elvis Presley concert thanks to the growing popularity of AI technology in the concert sphere.

The new show, “Elvis Evolution,” will debut in London in November before premiering in Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo, according to a BBC report. The British immersive specialist company Layered Reality, which has produced previous AI-generated shows including “The Gunpowder Plot” and “The War of the Worlds,” has secured the global rights for the show.

Company reps describe it as a “jaw-dropping concert experience” where a life-sized digital Elvis “will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time.”

The show will combine multiple technical elements, including AI, holographic projections, augmented reality, and live theater to make it look like Elvis is performing live on stage.