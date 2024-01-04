DON’T LET THE DOOR HIT YOU IN THE BUTT ON THE WAY OUT! JustTheNews is reporting that:

“I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government,” Tariq Habash, a Palestinian American who served as a special assistant for nearly three years, said in his resignation letter Wednesday to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.”

Just the tip on the iceberg, to boot:

“Also on Wednesday, 17 anonymous Biden re-election campaign staffers wrote a letter published on The Medium calling on the president to demand and work toward an “immediate, permanent ceasefire,” advocate for the release of Hamas hostages and more than 2,000 arrested Palestinians, among other things.”

Anonymous…how brave.

Goodbye to bad rubbish.