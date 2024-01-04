NEW FAILURE THEATER DOUBLE FEATURE! We May Have Two Impeachments This Year. “While Republicans appear more ready now to impeach Mayorkas, it will be difficult. Republicans will only have a two-vote majority thanks to the recent expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and the forthcoming retirement of Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) in a few weeks. Assuming all Democrats will oppose impeachment, the entire GOP caucus will have to be unified against Mayorkas. Perhaps the best thing Republicans have going for them is that the border crisis has turned the immigration issue, once a Democratic advantage, in favor of Republicans.”