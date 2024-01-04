I’VE GOT A BAD FEELING ABOUT THIS: Disney Can’t Stop Poking the Corpse* of Star Wars:

My wife and I took our grandson to see “The Last Jedi.” I was not impressed, and neither was he. The story dragged, was poorly crafted, and hastily slapped together. The characters were wooden and undeveloped. I wasn’t interested in any of them, including Luke Skywalker, for crying out loud. Rose and Finn had some promise, but it was clear they had been added so Disney could say, “Look! We have a black man and an Asian woman! Yay, us!” It was an insult to the characters and the actors. Another Star Wars film is apparently in the offing. And, as with the last series, it would appear that the PC pigeons are flapping their indignant wings and gearing up to let loose another salvo of green and white deposits on the entertainment windshield.

Disney hands over the $67 billion Star Wars franchise to a Pakistani feminist activist Obaid-Chinoy on the new film she will be directing for the franchise: "We're in 2024. It's about time we have a woman shape a story in a galaxy far, far away." pic.twitter.com/inhZHZrpHV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 3, 2024

So, what is important here is the director is a woman of color. That’s what matters. Not the storytelling, not the mythos, not the plot. Just that we have a woman in the director’s chair. Am I being overly sensitive? Not the Bee quotes Obaid-Chinoy as saying, “I enjoy making men uncomfortable.” Well, geld my Bantha. Who could have seen that one coming? She’s a woman**. Fine. She’s Pakistani. Who cares? She doesn’t like men. I don’t think I’ll take my grandson to that film either.

Lucas has said that buried deep within the subtext of the original Star Wars was a parable about the Vietnam War, with Palpatine as Nixon and eventually, the Ewoks as the Vietcong. (No, really.) And yet, he was so comfortable with non-leftists who didn’t agree with his views on the Vietcong and Nixon seeing his movies, that the original trilogy grossed (in today’s dollars) over seven billion dollars. That would seem like a powerful incentive not to alienate half your potential audience.

But clearly, Kathleen Kennedy knows what’s she’s doing with the franchise:

* In the immortal words of Iowahawk:

** Finally. No women before Obaid-Chinoy have made significant contributions to the Star Wars franchise. It’s good to see Disney correcting nearly a half century of mistakes by their predecessors.