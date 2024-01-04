THE GRAUNIAD, STILL PARTYING LIKE IT’S 2019: Breeze Around The Knees.
In politically-charged fashion news:
I’m surprised how many men say they’d never even consider wearing a skirt.
Why yes, since you ask, I am reading the Guardian. Specifically, a piece by Mr Phineas Harper:
While a few celebrities, such as Brad Pitt and LA Lakers basketball player Russell Westbrook, have worn skirts to red carpet events, it’s still vanishingly rare to see normal men wear normal skirts day to day.
As Glenn has noted: Bourgeois is the new transgressive.