TO BE FAIR, SHE’S SOMETHING OF AN EXPERT* ON THE TOPIC: Michelle Wu blames ‘racial bias’ for Claudine Gay’s downfall as Harvard president: ‘I’m just really saddened.’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is defending Harvard President Claudine Gay after the campus’ shortest-ever tenured prez resigned following her explosive comments about antisemitism and as the leader faced plagiarism allegations.

Wu is blaming “racial bias” for Gay’s downfall at Harvard, noting that people against DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) have been pushing hard for the president’s resignation. Gay was Harvard’s first Black president.

The Boston mayor, who graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, was asked about Gay during an interview on Wednesday.

“I’m just really saddened by how the whole thing played out,” Wu said on ‘Java with Jimmy.’

“I simply don’t believe that three minutes of a video clip, especially in a certain setting where you’re in a place where people are putting you in a ‘gotcha’ moment, that that should define everything,” she later added.