ELISE STEFANIK AS BOND SUPERVILLAIN:

Flashback:

No, Dr. Gay.

You were given an opportunity to speak your truth. And you did.

Not once.

Not twice

Not 5x.

Not 10x

I asked you 17x(!!!) in the hearing about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates @Harvard code of conduct.

You spoke your truth under oath 17x. And…

— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 8, 2023