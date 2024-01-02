ELISE STEFANIK AS BOND SUPERVILLAIN:
Flashback:
No, Dr. Gay.
You were given an opportunity to speak your truth. And you did.
Not once.
Not twice
Not 5x.
Not 10x
I asked you 17x(!!!) in the hearing about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates @Harvard code of conduct.
You spoke your truth under oath 17x. And…
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 8, 2023
And then — I know this will be shocking to a New York Times staffer — journalism began to occur:
The President of Harvard has resigned after being exposed as a serial plagiarist and unethical charlatan by @realChrisBrunet, @realchrisrufo, and @aaronsibarium among others.
Job well done!
— Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) January 2, 2024
Exit quote:
Republicans claim victory for Harvard president's resignation https://t.co/uGLveRKhwf
— POLITICO (@politico) January 2, 2024
Their source was the New York Times, to coin a phrase.