HMM: Russian Jets Downing in Ukraine Fuel F-16 Speculation.

A total of eight Russian jets have been shot down over Ukraine in the last three weeks, including three Su-34 fighter-bombers on December 22.

The Patriot air defense system has been credited for most of the downings. However, pro-Russian Telegram channels have speculated whether the Lockheed Martin platform has already joined the battle.

They have even attributed an F-16-launched cruise missile for the demolition of a Russian vessel in the Black Sea this week.

The Netherlands said last week it was preparing to deliver 18 F-16s to Ukraine, without revealing the delivery schedule.

It comes after Amsterdam sent five of the aircraft to Romania in November to train Ukrainian pilots.

A total of 61 F-16s have been pledged by the country and Denmark to help Kyiv counter the Russian Air Force and mount a counter-attack.