SO ABOUT LAST NIGHT’S COWBOYS-LIONS GAME: Refs Appear To Steal Win From Detroit On Atrocious Call.

It’s hard to not understand Campbell being so unbelievably upset and frustrated. Instead of leaving Dallas with a 21-20 win and a 12-4 record, the Lions went home with a loss after a truly mind-boggling call. Everyone on Detroit’s sideline seems to believe Decker reported, and the film appears to confirm that. Instead, the refs claim a different player reported as eligible and flagged the successful conversion. Either every single person on the Lions is wrong and the tape is wrong or the refs made a massive mistake.

Or, after the ref’s call, Lions coach Dan Campbell could have sent his team out to kick the extra point instead of childishly ordering up three high-risk two point conversions in a row at the end of the game, and sent it into overtime: