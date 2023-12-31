SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Raskin: Trump Among Tiny Number of People Who Have ‘Disqualified Themselves’ for Presidency.

[Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD)] added, “If they’re falling for the argument that this is undemocratic. Is it undemocratic that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jennifer Granholm can’t run for president because they weren’t born in the country? Of all of the forms of disqualification that we have, the one that disqualifies people for engaging in insurrection is the most democratic. It’s the one where people choose themselves to be disqualified in terms of your age or where you were born. That’s not up to. But Donald Trump is in that tiny, tiny number of people who have essentially disqualified themselves.”

The effete left has never looked too fondly at Queens, but I’m really looking forward to Raskin explaining how Trump is blocked by “Article 2, Section 1, Clause 5 of the Constitution, which reads, ‘No person except a natural born citizen … shall be eligible to the office of President.’”