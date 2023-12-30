TO SERVE MAN: Cops: Pastor Tried To Deep-Fry McDonald’s Cook.

Latoya Gladney, a 44-year-old manager in training at a McDonald’s in North Carolina, told police that her employees were “disrespecting” her last night, so she called her husband “to assist her.”

Investigators allege that when Dwayne Waden, a 57-year-old church pastor, subsequently arrived at the restaurant in High Point, he chose not to turn the other cheek.

Cops say Waden walked into the kitchen and began punching Theodore Garlington, a McDonald’s cook, in the face. Waden also allegedly wrapped his hands around Garlington’s neck and began “pushing his head toward the deep fryer,” according to a police report.

Before Garlington, 34, could be dipped in hot oil, several employees interceded, pulling Waden (seen at right) off the victim.