L.A. REMAINS TRAPPED IN 2020: Los Angeles And Other Blue Areas Bring Mask Mandates Back For 2024.

For most people across the country, mask mandates are a distant, hated memory. But for the remaining sane individuals in heavily populated areas like Los Angeles, the Bay Area, New York or parts of Illinois, they’re once again becoming an immediate, horrifying reality. Just last month, a number of counties in Northern California reinstated mask mandates in healthcare settings. While some of those counties limited the mask requirements to the employees working in hospitals, a few others also required patients and visitors to wear face coverings. And now those rules are expanding to the nation’s largest county, yet again. Los Angeles County public health covertly changed their masking requirements on Friday evening, based essentially on nothing. Out of nowhere, the county now requires everyone entering healthcare facilities to wear a mask. Employees, patients, visitors…everyone. Because of a nonsensical, meaningless CDC created metric on COVID hospitalizations.

Entirely coincidentally, I’m sure: Americans Are Fleeing Los Angeles More Than Anywhere Else for First Time.

Earlier, from Jack Dunphy: The Slow, Agonizing Death of Los Angeles. “I was born in Los Angeles and spent most of my life within its city limits. My father was born there, also, and by the standards of L.A., where most people’s roots are as deep as a tumbleweed’s, this is rather like tracing one’s lineage back to the Mayflower. About twelve years ago, while still employed with the Los Angeles Police Department, I made what was at the time an anguished decision to move my family to the suburbs. Today, the only anguish I feel about Los Angeles comes when I’m obligated to go there for some work, social, or entertainment activity, and I’m grateful these are more infrequent as the years pass.”