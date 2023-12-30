RIP: Tom Wilkinson, Oscar-Nominated Actor Known for ‘Michael Clayton’ and ‘The Full Monty,’ Dies at 75. “His other film credits include playing Gotham villain Carmine Falcone in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins and former president Lyndon B. Johnson in Selma and roles in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Debt, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Belle, Sense and Sensibility, RocknRolla, Rush Hour, The Patriot, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Black Knight, Valkyrie, The Lone Ranger, Denial and Snowden. On the small screen, he also appeared in The Kennedys, The Gathering Storm and David Copperfield.”