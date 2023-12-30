IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Sam Bankman-Fried spared from second trial.

U.S. prosecutors dropped plans for a second trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

In a letter filed in a Manhattan federal court Friday, prosecutors said “strong public interest” in a prompt resolution of their case against Bankman-Fried outweighed the benefits of a second trial.

Bankman-Fried was accused of looting $8 billion from FTX customers out of sheer greed.

Last month, he was convicted of fraud and conspiracy.

And would have faced a second set of six charges including campaign finance violations, conspiracy to commit bribery, and others.

Those six charges were severed from his first trial.